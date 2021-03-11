Gardaí appeal for crash witnesses after pedestrian dies


Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 08:01
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí in Mayo are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic accident in Castlebar last night.

The collision occurred on Humbert Way at approximately 11.50pm last night. 

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision investigation. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. 

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), who were travelling in the area between 11.20pm -12.20am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

