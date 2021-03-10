Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Ballina man

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information that could lead to Alin Hiemesch being found to come forward
Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Ballina man

Alin Hiemesch was last seen in the Ballina area on March 2.

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 20:17
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí in Ballina, Mayo are asking for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 31-year-old Alin Hiemesch.

Alin was last seen on Tuesday March 2 in the Ballina area.

He is described as 5'9" in height, with brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing black trousers, a grey hooded jacket, and a woolly hat with a distinctive red bobble on top.

Gardaí are said to be concerned for the man’s welfare and are asking for anyone with information that could lead to Alin being found to come forward.

Anyone with information on Alin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Mar 8, 2021 Mass testing for asymptomatic Covid to be rolled out in Northern Ireland
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 25th February 2021 47 new deaths and 631 Covid cases confirmed
Garda police disclosures tribunal Michael McDowell – common sense solutions needed to Protocol problems
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 27, 2020

Those holding St Patrick’s Day parties ‘need to wise up’ – Northern Ireland chief medical officer

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices