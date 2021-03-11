Almost 300 SVP staff laid off as shops remain closed due to Covid-19 restrictions

Almost 300 staff at the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) have been temporarily laid off in what the charity said is "not a cost-saving measure" but a result of continued level 5 restrictions, which have left its network of charity shops shuttered.

Some 277 shop staff from all over the country are affected, as are a further 10 who work in specialist and support services.

SVP remains involved in a range of activities, including homeless hostels and home visitation, but said the closure of its shops under Covid-19 restrictions and a total collapse in church gate receipts have left its income decimated.

Required to shut

A spokesperson for SVP said the lay-offs are "not a cost-saving measure" but the result of shops remaining closed. Despite the charities sector lobbying the Government for charity shops to be deemed an essential business, they are required to shut under level 5 restrictions.

Another 71 staff had been furloughed in its shops in the North but as restrictions ease there, they are beginning to return to provide click and collect services.

Asked if senior personnel had taken pay cuts, the SVP spokesperson said: "All other realistic options, including pay cuts for all staff, were explored. However, the level of cuts would have been severe on staff at all levels and temporary lay-offs from positions where there was no work available was considered the appropriate action.

"All staff temporarily laid off are eligible for the pandemic unemployment payment."

The employees that have been laid off include managerial, administration, and support staff.

"Introducing temporary lay-offs has been an extremely difficult decision and, unlike other charity shops, one SVP has avoided to date," said SVP national president Rose McGowan.

"While we were in a position to maintain some level of activity and maintain staff on the payroll during the previous restrictions, the current situation means there is no work for most of those employed in our shops.

"We have accommodated all staff as much as possible, including some redeployment, and gone above and beyond to ensure we apply our Christian and Vincentian ethos to all we employ.

We will continue to use our resources to provide as much support as we can to the many thousands of families who continue to seek our help.

Lay-offs came into effect at the end of February and the SVP National Management Council hopes they will be short-lived. It said it kept everybody in employment since the commencement of the restrictions a year ago but that the continuation of level 5 restrictions into at least next month, resulting in the closure of the entire SVP shops network, "left us with no option".