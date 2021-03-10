Tánaiste acknowledges 'slippage' with regard to timeline for delivery of vaccines

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that there are no ‘surplus’ vaccines in other European countries or in the UK as they have not yet completed their own vaccination programmes.

Responding to a question on RTÉ radio’s News at One about Ireland seeking the surplus from other countries, Mr Varadkar said that by the time other countries have completed their own vaccination programmes Ireland might have “enough” vaccines.

The Tánaiste acknowledged that there had been “slippage” with regard to the timeline for delivery of vaccines, but that neither the manufacturing, nor the delivery of vaccines was in the control of the Government.

Mr Varadkar said that the Government tried to give up to date information to the public, but that information frequently changed.

The deliveries due in March include a further 46,500 doses from Pfizer with a total of 1.1million due by March 31, but that might slip into April.

The Government has pre-ordered 600,000 doses from Johnson & Johnson which is awaiting approval, they should be delivered in April, May and June, with the bulk of them arriving in June.

“In and around” one million doses of vaccine are expected in April, he added, 1.25 million in May and 1.68 million in June. These figures all came with the caveat that deliveries were out of the control of the Government, he said.

The vaccination programme was proceeding as fast as it possibly could with vaccines “in the arms” within three days to a week of arriving into the country.

The Government was in direct contact with some manufacturers who had a presence in Ireland asking them “to do their best for us”.

State aid would be available to aid in the production of vaccines in Ireland, if that was a possibility.

When asked about the easing of restrictions on April 5, Mr Varadkar said that it was likely that restrictions on the construction sector, the 5k limit and outdoor activities were likely to be lifted.

He added that click and collect services could be allowed, but it was likely that non-essential retail would not reopen.