Number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs falls below 100 

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country’s ICUs has fallen below 100 for the first time in more than two months.
The latest figures from the Government’s Covid-19 hub show that 93 patients with the virus are in ICUs.
The last time the figure was below 100 was on January 6, when 89 Covid-patients were in ICUs.
The figures also show that there are 370 Covid-19 in total in hospitals.
Covid-19 hospitalisations have been falling since last month.
It comes as Nphet confirmed 30 further deaths related to Covid-19 and 311 new cases.
Meanwhile, the HSE’s chief clinical officer has said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee will continue to review the timeframe between delivering the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines.
All evidence was being reviewed, Dr Colm Henry said when asked if the time scale between the doses could be lengthened to free up more vaccines.