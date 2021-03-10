Number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs falls below 100 

The last time the figure was below 100 was on January 6, when 89 Covid-patients were in ICUs
Number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs falls below 100 

The latest figures from the Government’s Covid-19 hub show that 93 patients with the virus are in ICUs. File picture

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 11:55
Steve Neville

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country’s ICUs has fallen below 100 for the first time in more than two months.

The latest figures from the Government’s Covid-19 hub show that 93 patients with the virus are in ICUs.

The last time the figure was below 100 was on January 6, when 89 Covid-patients were in ICUs.

The figures also show that there are 370 Covid-19 in total in hospitals.

Covid-19 hospitalisations have been falling since last month.

It comes as Nphet confirmed 30 further deaths related to Covid-19 and 311 new cases.

Meanwhile, the HSE’s chief clinical officer has said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee will continue to review the timeframe between delivering the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

All evidence was being reviewed, Dr Colm Henry said when asked if the time scale between the doses could be lengthened to free up more vaccines.

Read More

Q&A: What is going on with Ireland's slow vaccine rollout?

More in this section

No Covid outbreaks in schools last week, official figures reveal No Covid outbreaks in schools last week, official figures reveal
Tara Flynn named Grand Marshal of 2021 virtual St Patrick's Festival Tara Flynn named Grand Marshal of 2021 virtual St Patrick's Festival
Coronavirus - Tue Feb 9 2020 'Vanity project' bridge or tunnel over Irish Sea not a priority, insists Scottish minister
#covid-19health
Number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs falls below 100 

Gardaí seek help finding missing Westmeath teenager

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices