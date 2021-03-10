Gardaí seek help finding missing Westmeath teenager

Gardaí in Mullingar are asking for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Hannah O'Brien.
Hannah was last seen in the Harbour Place area at around 5.30pm on Saturday, March 6. Picture: Gardaí

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 11:56
Greg Murphy

Hannah was last seen in the Harbour Place area at around 5.30pm on Saturday, March 6.

She is described as 5'4" in height, of slim build with long blond hair. It is not known what Hannah was wearing when she went missing.

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information that could lead to the teenager being found to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

