Tara Flynn named Grand Marshal of 2021 virtual St Patrick's Festival

Tara Flynn has been chosen as Grand Marshal and host of this year's national St Patrick's Festival.

The comedian, actor and writer will host six days and nights of virtual celebrations on St Patrick's Festival TV (SPF TV) a new dedicated channel offering more than 100 fantastic free events from March 12-17.

Speaking on the announcement, Ms Flynn said she is "honoured" to have been chosen as Grand Marshal and host.

She said: "I’ve never felt more Irish! Plus they asked. I mean, it’s virtual but you could say I’m virtually delighted!”

The theme for the 2021 festival is Dúisigh Eire! Awaken Ireland. Festival organisers say it is a "clarion call" to Irish people across the world to "throw off the long dark months and rise to embrace the brighter days ahead."

SPF TV will be broadcast to more than one million homes across Ireland through the Oireachtas TV channel and events will be streamed globally at stpatricksfestival.ie.

Ms Flynn added: “Listen, I might love Brigid - she’s a goddess! - but that’s not to say I don’t have a lot of grá for our St. Patrick. How could we not love him when he used to get us a day off of school?"

Anna McGowan, St Patrick's Festival Interim Director of the St Patrick's Festival said Tara Flynn was the perfect ambassador for Ireland.

She said: "We’re delighted Tara has accepted our invitation and while she pitched us some, er, interesting ideas including Irish dancing up O’Connell Street, we’re as happy to keep her safe and sound in a studio in Dublin.”

Events will be broadcast daily from 9.30am. The festival will kick off on Friday morning bringing viewers through until St Patrick's Day.