Covid vaccines: HSE reviewing time period between first and second doses 

The HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, has said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee will continue to review the timeframe between delivering the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

All evidence was being reviewed, Dr Henry said when asked if the time scale between the doses could be lengthened to free up more vaccines.

Currently, both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are to be delivered within 28 days, but there is growing evidence that this period can be stretched out.

The doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be delivered 84 days apart.

Dr Henry explained that part of the distribution difficulties being experienced at present was because originally the vaccine rollout had been planned using the more easily transported AstraZeneca vaccine.

It was important to remember that vaccination was just part of the public health response to Covid-19, he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

While the issue of delays in stock is disappointing, the roll-out of the vaccination programme to date was having a real impact where there were “collapsing rates” in nursing homes and hospitals, Dr Henry said.

The number of healthcare workers being affected had dropped from 1,000 in the middle of January to just 45 at the end of February, he added.

However, he warned “there’s still a lot of it out there” and precautions were necessary as long as Covid was circulating in society.

Antigen testing in schools

When asked about the possibility of antigen testing being used in schools, Dr Henry said such testing was used as part of the outbreak response.

It was effective when being used to test symptomatic individuals, but its sensitivity was less sensitive in asymptomatic individuals.

“It is a rapid test, but the trade-off is lower sensitivity, which could lead towards a false sense of security," he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said the Government was “deeply frustrated” that the commitments made by pharmaceutical companies about the delivery of vaccines were not being met.

As soon as vaccines arrived they were being distributed, he said.

When asked about the possibility of restrictions being lifted, the minister said that any lessening of restrictions would have to be tailored in conjunction with the rollout of the vaccination programme.

The level 5 restrictions were working, and real progress was being made with the number of cases reducing. Vaccination was a key element in getting the level 5 measures reduced, he said.