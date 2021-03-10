Garda under parallel criminal and disciplinary investigations

A garda has been suspended after a decision was made that he should be the subject of a criminal investigation and a disciplinary inquiry.

It is understood that the investigations relate to an alleged personal relationship with a victim of crime.

Garda commissioner Drew Harris gave the green light to his suspension after receiving a report from Internal Affairs, which is based in Garda HQ in Phoenix Park.

It is understood that the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) is tasked with conducting a criminal probe.

Disciplinary proceedings are typically conducted by the commander of the division in which the garda is based.

The NBCI probe will seek to take a statement from the victim of crime.

Officers from the NBCI, which is based in Dublin, will travel to the division to conduct their inquiries.

A Garda statement said the organisation does not comment “on named members”, but confirmed that a garda has been suspended “pending the completion of criminal and internal disciplinary investigations”.

The most recent report of the Garda commissioner to the Policing Authority shows that, as of the end of January, a total of 72 members of the organisation, including gardaí and civilians, had been suspended.

The NBCI is usually tasked with carrying out criminal investigations involving members and currently has a number of inquiries under way, including major investigations.

The Garda Anti-Corruption Unit, under the command of newly appointed assistant commissioner Pat Clavin, is not yet conducting investigations and is still in the process of setting up.

Until then, the NBCI is conducting criminal investigations against Garda members.