90kg of cannabis, with a street value of almost €2m, was found 'deeply concealed' within panels of van
Second major drug haul made at Ringaskiddy in weeks

Drug detector dog Marley with the 90kg of herbal cannabis seized at Ringaskiddy yesterday.

Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 06:30
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Some 90kg of cannabis has been seized in Ringaskiddy — the second major haul of drugs in the Cork Harbour port in the last three weeks.

The consignment of cannabis, with a street value of almost €2m, was found “deeply concealed” within panels of a van subjected to routine profiling by Revenue officers.

Drug detector dog Marley helped to sniff out the drugs during the search of the Polish-registered van, which had arrived from Roscoff, France.

The interception yesterday follows the seizure of 172kg of cocaine at Ringaskiddy on February 18 in an operation involving the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue.

That haul, the biggest cocaine seizure in recent years, had an initial street value of around €12m.

The cocaine was concealed in a container with legitimate cargo transported by a ship travelling from Costa Rica.

“As a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Marley, Revenue officers seized a total of 90kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.8m at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal, Cork," said Revenue, of the latest seizure.

The illegal drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish-registered van which had arrived from Roscoff, France. 

"A total of 37 separate packages of herbal cannabis were subsequently found deeply concealed within panels of the van.” 

It said the driver of the van, a male Polish national aged in his 20s, was detained and subsequently arrested by An Garda Síochána. Investigations are ongoing.

Separately yesterday, gardaí seized €220,000 worth of cannabis herb and €18,000 in cash in an operation in Finglas, north Dublin.

Two women, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene in the Charlestown area.

A number of other items linked to drugs distribution were also seized, including bagging, weighing scales, cutting knives, and documentation.

The search, conducted by units from Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations, was part of ongoing investigations into the sale and distribution of illicit drugs in the north Dublin region.

