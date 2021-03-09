Close to 600,000 vaccinated in Northern Ireland as programme set to ramp up

Northern Ireland is set to reach a “great milestone” of 600,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus on Wednesday, ahead of a ramping up of the rollout.

Health Minister Robin Swann said he is expecting the largest delivery yet of a single vaccine to the region this week.

He said the consignment from AstraZeneca will come in two separate batches, one which will have a use by date of the end of March.

LATEST #COVID19 VACCINE UPDATE FOR NI:



641,121 vaccines have been administered, of which 596,527 were first doses and 44,594 were second doses. pic.twitter.com/PmfXq80w2n — Department of Health (@healthdpt) March 9, 2021

As a result, some of the regional vaccination centres will switch from administering the Pfizer jab to AstraZeneca.

“With the numbers we are putting through now on a daily basis, we’ll be able to manage that, it will be a challenge but we have logistics now in place to be able to cope with those large numbers,” he said.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination centre at the Ulster Hospital with First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Mr Swann said there is a possibility of another age cohort being called “soon”.

First Minster Arlene Foster with Northern Ireland Minister of Health Robin Swann during a visit to the Ulster Hospital vaccination centre (Liam McBurney/PA)

“When we see the size of this delivery and actually have it here in Northern Ireland, we could be looking at the possibility of moving to a next stage along the programme, another age cohort being called forward some time soon,” he said.

Mrs Foster praised the vaccination centre and said she was further encouraged that a mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena will in place in “a couple of weeks”.

Following the return to school of the youngest pupils on Monday, Mrs Foster said she hopes the Executive can have a “good discussion” on Thursday around the wider return to schools.

First Minster Arlene Foster during a visit to the Ulster Hospital vaccination centre (Liam McBurney/PA)

Education Minister Peter Weir said earlier this week that he would like to see all pupils back at school sooner than currently planned.

Ms Foster pointed out the transmission rates are currently “very low”.

“In the pathway (to recovery), it is about taking health concerns and health advice but it’s also about the other harms to children as well, the fact they are not being taught together with their peers, their mental health and wellbeing, the fact they can’t engage in school sports,” she said.

“We’ll be looking at all of those issues when we have our Executive on Thursday.”

Ms O’Neill praised the “excellent work” of those delivering the vaccination programme, describing it as the “light at the end of the tunnel we have all been reaching out for”.

But she urged against complacency and said public health advice should continue to be followed.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill during a visit to the Ulster Hospital vaccination centre (Liam McBurney/PA)

She said she wants to see “all children back in school in a safe and sustainable way” however the phased approach should be followed to allow for the impact of each stage to be examined.

“The Executive needs to do that collectively because what people need now is us to work our way through the planned approach that we set and all of our priorities, right across all of the political parties, is to have children in school when it is safe to do so in a sustainable way,” she said.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health notified the deaths of two people who had previously tested positive for coronavirus, as well as a further 240 positive cases.

There were 222 patients with Covid-19 in hospital on Tuesday morning, 32 of whom were in intensive care.