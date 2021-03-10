Leaving Cert portal opens on Wednesday

The online portal where Leaving Cert students must indicate whether they wish to sit exams, receive ‘accredited grades’, or both, will open on Wednesday at noon.

Students will then have until 6pm on Tuesday, March 16, to register their choices on the Leaving Cert 2021 candidate portal.

In late April/early May, students will be required to access the portal for a second time to confirm their choices. To register, students will need their examination number, their PPS number, a mobile phone number and their email address.

“I would encourage all students when creating their account on the portal to examine carefully the options available to them in sitting the written examinations and receiving the SEC-accredited grades," said Education Minister Norma Foley.

It is also important that students continue to engage with the in-person learning and assessment process which provides further data for teachers to draw from in the process of estimating marks.”

All Leaving Cert students must create an account on the self-portal, where they will be required to confirm their choice for each subject and their levels.

Written exams are due to take place from June 9 to 29, and arrangements will be guided by public health advice. Oral exams for students opting to take written exams in June will run from March 26 to April 15.

Accredited grades will be generated using estimate percentage marks provided by schools, submitted to a national standardisation process.

Students opting for accredited grades will sit a maximum of three hour-long in-class tests per subject as part of the assessment process.

Similar to calculated grades, the assessment model used last year, teachers are advised to consider a range of different sources when deciding on a student's assessed grade.

This includes in-class assessments, end of topic tests, aural and oral assessments, presentations, project work and course work over the last two years.

Students who have opted for both the exams and accredited grades will automatically receive the better grade in each of their subjects. It is expected students will receive one set of grades when they receive their results.

There are no fees to pay for examinations or for accredited grades. Further details with arrangements for students studying additional subjects outside of school and students studying entirely outside of schools will be available shortly, according to the Department of Education.