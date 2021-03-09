Archbishops disappointed at lack of Easter festivities

Catholic archbishops have expressed their “disappointment” with the Taoiseach for not responding to any of the issues they raised with him about the impact of the pandemic on churchgoers last month.

The archbishops said, “despite assurances from the Taoiseach last month that the concerns expressed by the archbishops would be given serious consideration, we note with disappointment that none of the issues raised has been responded to.”

In a meeting that took place on February 19, the four archbishops expressed their belief that “people’s freedom to worship publicly should be restored as soon as the level 5 restrictions begin to be eased”.

However, they are now concerned with the lack of action taken by the Government to restore the public’s personal freedom to express their faith this Easter.

They have given an “urgent appeal” to the Government to bring “a sense of hope and consolation” to those who have been affected by church closures.

In a statement, the archbishops said, “It is particularly painful for Christians to be deprived, for the second year running, of the public expression of our faith during the most sacred time of Holy Week and Easter,” and for these reasons are calling it “unjust” for people of faith not to be allowed worship until level 2.

They are also asking that the number of people allowed to attend funerals in Ireland is increased immediately, stating: “The current restriction places immense burdens on grieving families, compounding the pain of their loss.”

The archbishops say the current limit of 10 people being able to attend funerals is “causing untold grief to many families”.

“Consideration must also be given to people’s mental, spiritual and emotional wellbeing. For people of faith, gathering for worship is fundamental to their identity and to their spiritual lives,” they added.

They are urging Catholics to contact their local representatives to make their views on these issues known, and have also noted they “wish to remain responsive to public health messaging” so, therefore, recommend postponement of First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies for the time being.