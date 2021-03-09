Garda probe after bomb threat made to McEntee's home

Gardaí rushed to the home of justice minister Helen McEntee on Sunday night after a phone call to the Samaritans charity claimed there was a bomb present.

The charity alerted officers when it was deemed there was a “serious threat to life”.

The caller, according to sources, claimed that there may be a bomb at the minister’s home in Co Meath. Ms McEntee is expecting her first baby in May.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the minister’s home, and a search of the property occurred. Ultimately, no device of any kind was found.

Gardaí start investigation

Following the search, officers who attended her home issued her and her husband security advice. An investigation into the incident has begun, but so far no arrests have been made.

A spokesman for the minister made no comment when contacted by the Irish Examiner, while the Garda Press Office said it does not comment on security matters.

In a statement, the Samaritans charity said: “Samaritans can confirm a volunteer in a branch in Ireland received a call from a member of the public on Sunday night. In line with our standard procedures, where a call is deemed to include a serious threat to the life of others, we reported the call to An Garda Síochána. Samaritans will continue to work with An Garda Síochána during their investigation.”

As justice minister, Ms McEntee is one of four Cabinet ministers to retain garda protection drivers, along with the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste, and the foreign affairs minister.

Minister's maternity leave

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Ms McEntee will not have to resign in order to take maternity leave.

He said the Government is committed to facilitating Ms McEntee in taking six months' maternity leave.

As a senior Cabinet minister, Ms McEntee’s pregnancy is unprecedented, and there is no clear provision in law or in the Constitution to allow her to take the leave of absence, as she intends to do.

Reports in recent days have suggested that the most likely course of action is for her to resign her position temporarily and for her to be reinstated upon her return.

Resolving the dilemma

Law lecturer at Waterford Institute of Technology, Jennifer Kavanagh, said the “cleanest” way to resolve this dilemma is for Ms McEntee to resign and to later be reappointed.

“The cleanest way for this to be done is for her to temporarily resign and hand her seal back to the president and her duties be divested to another minister,” she said.

Speaking as Green Party councillor Clare O’Byrne resigned as she “could not reconcile” her duties with being a mother, the Taoiseach insisted Ms McEntee will not be resigning, but that reform is needed.