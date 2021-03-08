Covid-19: No new deaths, 437 new cases confirmed in Ireland

No new deaths and 437 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by officials from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Some 184 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 31 in Limerick, 26 in Donegal, 20 in Galway and 18 in Offaly. The remaining 158 cases are spread across all other counties.

There has been a total of 4,422 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

216 are men 218 are women 71% are under 45 years of age The median age is 34 years old

As of 8am today, 418 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. There have been 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, has said research shows there is high compliance from the public with the key health measures.

Dr Glynn said: “Our Amárach research data shows compliance with the key public health measures remain very high; washing hands regularly (93%), using hand sanitiser (95%), social distancing while in a queue (93%)."

“While levels of anxiety (36%) and boredom (38%) are understandably high, it is encouraging to see that a sense of hope continues to rise across the population with 48% of people reporting that they feel the worst of the pandemic is behind us," he added.

Dr Glynn has said it is "vital not to give way to complacency" in order to continue to suppress the spread of the virus and ensure as many people as possible get to benefit from vaccination over the following months.

Keep your guard up and hold firm.

Vaccines

Nphet confirmed that as of March 5, 513,322 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. 363,601 people have received their first dose, while 149,721 people have received their second.

Dr Cliona Murphy, Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has said there is "no evidence" that Covid-19 vaccines will affect women from becoming pregnant in the future.

“We recommend that every one of reproductive age should take the Covid-19 vaccine as it becomes available. We are aware of misinformation about the risks associated with taking Covid-19 vaccines and an impact on fertility. There is no evidence that taking any of the COVID-19 vaccines affects a woman’s future ability to conceive, or to continue a pregnancy," she said.