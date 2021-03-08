Man, 30s, dies following Roscommon crash

A man in his 30s has died after his car collided with a lorry.
The incident occurred at Cloonfree, in Strokestown, Roscommon at approximately 9.30am this morning.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has been removed to Roscommon mortuary where a post-mortem will be carried out.
The lorry driver, a man in his late 40s, was uninjured.
Garda Forensic Collision are currently at scene and the road remains closed and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them, including anyone who was driving in the area between 9:00am and 9:45am.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Strokestown Garda Station on 071 963 3002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.