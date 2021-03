Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for the entire country from Wednesday afternoon

The forecaster says it will become very windy from Wednesday afternoon through until Thursday morning.

Southwest winds, veering westerly will gust 90 to 110km/h generally, higher at times on hills and coasts in the south and west with a risk of some wave overtopping.

The warning comes into effect at midday on Wednesday and will last until 7am on Thursday morning.