RTÉ confirm Eoghan McDermott won't be returning to 2FM

Doireann Garrihy is set to remain on the Breakfast Show 
Eoghan McDermott won't be returning to 2FM. File picture: Brian McEvoy

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 13:09
Steve Neville

RTÉ has confirmed that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to 2FM.

The broadcaster said it is taking the Breakfast Show in a “new direction”.

McDermott began hosting the breakfast show on 2FM alongside Doireann Garrihy in 2019, having hosted the drivetime slot previously.

He has not featured on air in recent weeks with Garrihy hosting the show. 

RTÉ said that his contract had been due to end soon.

The statement from the broadcaster read: "RTÉ confirms that Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to RTÉ 2FM. His contract is due to expire shortly.

“RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show."

