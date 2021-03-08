Hiqa recommends six month Covid-19 immunity post-infection

The current guidance in Ireland is that immunity lasts for just 12 weeks
Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 10:38
Greg Murphy

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has said that the duration of immunity following Covid-19 infection should be extended to six months.

The current guidance in Ireland is that immunity lasts for just 12 weeks, but in a review of the evidence, published today, Hiqa is recommending the extension from three months to six.

Dr Máirín Ryan, Hiqa’s Deputy CEO and Director of Health Technology Assessment said: "The risk of reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 is low and no evidence was found to suggest that immunity wanes over this period.” 

Dr Ryan added this guidance has implications for a number of policy areas, including exemption from close contact status which Hiqa recommends "be extended to six months in line with this evidence."

The studies conducted by Hiqa were undertaken prior to December 2020, and the applicability of the findings to the new strains and vaccinated populations is unknown.

Hiqa said it will continue to review the question of immunity and monitor the latest international evidence and national surveillance data.

