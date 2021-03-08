Peter McVerry Trust calls on minister to extend vacant shop conversion rules

The Peter McVerry Trust has a list of 150 waiting to be converted, but will only be able to get to a third of them by the time the scheme is due to end.
Rules passed in 2018 allow business premises' to be used as a home if it has been empty for two years or more. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 07:31
Greg Murphy

The Peter McVerry Trust will have to stop converting vacant shops and offices into homes unless a planning permission waiver is extended past the end of the year.

The charity has a list of 150 waiting to be converted, but will only be able to get to a third of them by the time the scheme is due to end.

Pat Doyle, the charity's chief executive, is asking for the housing minister to extend the scheme by another year.

"The need is still there, the properties are still there, it's a no brainer really for the minister to extend it," he told Newstalk.

"I've spoken to him. I've sent him the letter and we're hoping now that his department will consider it and consider it favourably and extend it."

Mr Doyle said the rules should be extended until the number of homeless single people "comes right down".

He added: "It's going to take a long time to build 4,000 one-bed units."

Anonymous €400k donation to deliver West Cork's first domestic violence safe house

