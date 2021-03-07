One in four admit to breaking speed limit in past 12 months - survey

A new survey has indicated that one in four people admitted to breaking the speed limit on one or more occasions in the past 12 months.

The data from AA Ireland found that almost one in 10 people have admitted to speeding in the last month.

The survey of more than 4,000 motorists found that 9.17% of respondents said that they had broken the speed limit while driving on at least one occasion within the past month.

A further 6.15% admitted to doing so within the past six months, with 9.88% saying they had broken the speed limit over a month ago but within the last year.

According to the AA’s findings, it indicates that 25.2% of motorists admit to having broken the speed limit on one or more occasions in the past 12 months.

In the last year, the roads have been quieter with more people working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs, said that the country has “two-fold issue” when it comes to speed.

“First and foremost, not enough people have gotten the message that excess speeds greatly increase your risk of being involved in a collision and the potential severity of any crash you are involved in,” Mr Faughnan said.

“Secondly, there are many roads where the sign-posted speed limit is not in line with the road in question.

“Speed limits which are poorly set, whether that is a limit too high or too low, undermine confidence in the system as a whole and lead to some people deciding to disregard the limit in question.”

When broken down into gender, the survey found that male drivers were more likely to have broken the speed limit in recent times.

12.27% of men admitting to breaking the speed limit within the past month compared to 6.78% of women surveyed.

Mr Faughnan added: “While certain demographics are more likely to at least admit to speeding, it’s not a behaviour that only certain age brackets or groups of motorists are guilty of – it’s a much broader issue than that.

"Our roads are generally quieter currently, so there may be a temptation to drive faster, but there are also more cyclists and pedestrians than ever before so we need to remember to keep our speed down in order to keep our roads safe for everyone.”