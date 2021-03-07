Man, 40s, dies after car collides with wall in Dublin 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown
Man, 40s, dies after car collides with wall in Dublin 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. File picture

Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 17:27
Steve Neville

A man in his 40s has died following a collision in Dublin this afternoon.

Shortly after 12pm, a car collided with a wall on the Skerries to Lusk Road (R127) in Milverton.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

Gardaí said that the road was temporarily closed to facilitate Forensic Collision Investigators but it has since reopened.

They are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was driving on the Skerries to Lusk (R127) road between 11.45am and 12.15pm who may have camera (dash-cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this collision should contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Read More

95% of those aged over 85 now vaccinated, says HSE boss

More in this section

04/03/21 Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Offi Three further deaths with 525 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland
‘Very disturbed weather’ to bring wind and rain this week ‘Very disturbed weather’ to bring wind and rain this week
95% of those aged over 85 now vaccinated, says HSE boss 95% of those aged over 85 now vaccinated, says HSE boss
Coronavirus - Sun Mar 7, 2021

Bound to be issues to iron out with EU after Brexit, says Johnson

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices