Man, 40s, dies after car collides with wall in Dublin 

A man in his 40s has died following a collision in Dublin this afternoon.
Shortly after 12pm, a car collided with a wall on the Skerries to Lusk Road (R127) in Milverton.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.
Gardaí said that the road was temporarily closed to facilitate Forensic Collision Investigators but it has since reopened.
They are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.
Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was driving on the Skerries to Lusk (R127) road between 11.45am and 12.15pm who may have camera (dash-cam) footage to make it available.
Anyone with any information in relation to this collision should contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.