An Post defends decision to allow shops become parcel collection points

An Post has rejected suggestions that moving parcel collections to other stores will be the "death knell" of the post office network.

The company is looking for stores across the country to apply to become parcel collection and return points.

With this, stores would be able to sell stamps and All4One gift vouchers, as well as allow customers to pay household bills.

An Post says the expansion of the PostPoint network is due to "the huge growth in the level of online shopping and e-commerce which we are experiencing".

However, Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard, who is based in Kinsale, Co Cork, said a number of stores that had been contacted about the scheme are in close proximity to post offices, in one case, next door.

This, he said, would undermine the post office network across rural Ireland.

Postmasters don't appear to have to been consulted on this at all and, if it goes ahead, it could be the death knell for post offices.

"The post office is a vital part of rural towns and what's left of the network will be gone. The plan is not to have core functions relocated. Either we have it all in convenience stores or we protect the network as is."

A statement from the company said that the move would not undermine the nearly 9,000 post offices around Ireland, but would rather complement them.

"Successful stores will become post-point agents and customers will be able to return and collect their online purchases through the store.

"Stores will also offer the full range of post-point services like stamp sales, One4all gift cards, paying all major household bills available on the An Post bill pay service and selling a range of pre-paid services for gas suppliers, mobile top-up, and selected pre-paid electricity suppliers.

"The new locations will be distant from the nearest post office and intended to offer parcels options for customers shopping online. They are intended to complement the existing post office of nearly 8,940 post offices nationwide."

Bank of Ireland, which last week announced over 100 branch closures said under a new deal it will offer its services through 900 outlets of An Post in the Republic.

The post office would provide "a compelling alternative" for those who preferred to carry out their transactions in person, the company said.