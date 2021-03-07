‘Very disturbed weather’ to bring wind and rain this week

Met Éireann has said there is some unsettled conditions coming with "some very disturbed weather through midweek”.

The clear and dry weather of the weekend is set to make way for wind and rain by Tuesday.

Met Éireann has said that that Sunday evening will remain dry with temperatures dropping to as low as minus one. However, on Monday, light rain and drizzle will begin to extend eastwards.

Tuesday is set to see mostly a cloudy day with just “a little patchy light drizzle in southern and southeastern coastal areas”.

However, by Tuesday afternoon Met Éireann is predicting that rain “will push into western parts” and "will spread eastwards through the evening”.

The forecaster added: “The rain will be heavy at times in the evening, especially in parts of the west and northwest.

“Becoming windy too through the day with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty with gales in some western and northwestern coastal areas.”

Tuesday night will see more windy spells “with rain heavy for a time”.

Wednesday will start dry but again, rain spread from the southwest through the morning and afternoon”.

Gale force winds

Met Éireann said that Wednesday will become “rather windy through the day too, with south to southeast winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty, increasing strong to gale force and gusty southwesterly later in some parts of the west and south”.

Wednesday night could also see thunder along with the “gale force winds”, according to the forecaster.

It is predicting it will become “extremely windy in some parts on Wednesday night with strong to gale force winds; southwest to begin then veering west to northwest, with some severe and damaging gusts.

“There'll be further spells of rain overnight too, followed by heavy squally showers, some of hail and thunder.”

Thursday will continue the trend with more wind and “widespread heavy squally showers, some of hail and thunder and with the possibility of some turning wintry over higher ground”.

Met Éireann has said that winds will “gradually start to moderate” on Thursday night while Friday will see some sunshine and “further showers”.