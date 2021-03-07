Woman dies following house fire in Derry

She was aged in her 50s.
Woman dies following house fire in Derry
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined (PA)
Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 14:54
Rebecca Black, PA

A woman has died following a house fire in Derry.

She was aged in her 50s.

Police said they received reports of a blaze at a house in the Rossdowney Road area of the city on Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of the fire at 7.30am. One woman was taken from the property, but tragically died at the scene.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation, in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. 

"There are no further details at this time.”

Read More

Almost 45,000 children on 'appalling' waiting lists for speech and language help

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Dec 2, 2020 Three deaths and 138 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland
CC DUBLIN AIRPORT Health minister welcomes mandatory quarantine legislation for international travel
Almost 45,000 children on 'appalling' waiting lists for speech and language help Almost 45,000 children on 'appalling' waiting lists for speech and language help
firepa-sourceplace: northern ireland
Coronavirus - Tue Mar 2, 2021

Arlene Foster calls for alternative to Northern Ireland Protocol

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices