Three deaths and 138 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

A further three Covid-related fatalities have been reported in Northern Ireland this afternoon by health authorities.

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland confirmed another 138 cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Hospitals in the North are treating 227 patients with Covid-19 while 33 people are receiving intensive care.

The latest figures came ahead of the return of some pupils to school for the first time since the latest lockdown started in December.

Junior and senior infants along with first class pupils will return to class on Monday but no date has yet been announced for the wider return of all children to school.

The Stormont Executive published its blueprint for exiting lockdown restrictions last week.

It focuses on nine key areas – retail, hospitality, education and young people, work, culture, heritage and entertainment, sports and leisure, travel and tourism, worship and ceremonies, home and community.

Ministers were criticised for not including dates for the return of each sector.

Yesterday there were 226 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 30 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, more than 600,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the North.

With reporting from Press Association