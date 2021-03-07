Mandatory quarantine legislation for international travel signed into law

President Michael D Higgin this morning has signed mandatory quarantine legislation into law.

The legislation means people arriving into the country from 33 states will have to quarantine in a designated facility for two weeks.

Under the new legislation, any arrival who fails to adhere to the rules will be fined €4,000 and face a possible month in prison for the first month.

"Having considered the Health (Amendment) Bill 2021 the President has signed the Bill and it has accordingly become law," a statement from Áras an Uachtaráin said.

Last month, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly brought the Health (Amendment) Bill 2021 to the Dáil for approval before sending the new legislation to the Seanad.

With the legislation now in effect, the government has yet to announce what facilities will be used for the quarantine.

The costs of the quarantine to the traveller has also yet to be revealed as well as some operational details.

The potential role of An Garda Síochána or the Defence Forces has also not been confirmed.

Penalties for non-essential international travel have also increased from a €500 fine to €2,000.

Public health officials have advised against travel for non-essential reasons to prevent the spread of new variants of Covid-19.

Last week, gardaí revealed fines totalling €222,500 for non-essential travel to airports and ports have been issued.

Elsewhere fines equalling €10,300 for non-essential travel by persons who do not normally live in Ireland have been handed out.