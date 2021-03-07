Mandatory quarantine legislation for international travel signed into law

Last month, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly brought the Health (Amendment) Bill 2021 to the Dáil for approval before sending the new legislation to the Seanad. 
Mandatory quarantine legislation for international travel signed into law

Public health officials have advised against travel for non-essential reasons to prevent the spread of new variants of Covid-19. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sun, 07 Mar, 2021 - 13:04
Ciarán Sunderland

President Michael D Higgin this morning has signed mandatory quarantine legislation into law. 

The legislation means people arriving into the country from 33 states will have to quarantine in a designated facility for two weeks.

Under the new legislation, any arrival who fails to adhere to the rules will be fined €4,000 and face a possible month in prison for the first month. 

"Having considered the Health (Amendment) Bill 2021 the President has signed the Bill and it has accordingly become law," a statement from Áras an Uachtaráin said. 

Last month, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly brought the Health (Amendment) Bill 2021 to the Dáil for approval before sending the new legislation to the Seanad. 

With the legislation now in effect, the government has yet to announce what facilities will be used for the quarantine. 

The costs of the quarantine to the traveller has also yet to be revealed as well as some operational details. 

The potential role of An Garda Síochána or the Defence Forces has also not been confirmed. 

Penalties for non-essential international travel have also increased from a €500 fine to €2,000. 

Public health officials have advised against travel for non-essential reasons to prevent the spread of new variants of Covid-19.

Last week, gardaí revealed fines totalling €222,500 for non-essential travel to airports and ports have been issued.  

Elsewhere fines equalling €10,300 for non-essential travel by persons who do not normally live in Ireland have been handed out. 

Read More

Temple Street children's doctor builds college for 1,000 students in Pakistan

More in this section

Almost 45,000 children on 'appalling' waiting lists for speech and language help Almost 45,000 children on 'appalling' waiting lists for speech and language help
AUSTRALIA Crocodile 2 Crocodile head and turtle shell among items seized by Revenue
Covid traffic light system needed to keep schools safe, scientists say Covid traffic light system needed to keep schools safe, scientists say
Coronavirus - Wed Dec 2, 2020

Three deaths and 138 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices