Crocodile head and turtle shell among items seized by Revenue

More than €32m worth of illegal cigarettes, 326 weapons, as well as a crocodile head, and a turtle shell were among the seizures made by the Revenue Commissioners last year.

There were also 40 seizures of cash totalling €1.4m as well as €44.85m worth of drug seizures including medicinal products.

A detailed list of operations provided under Freedom of Information shows 3,132 separate seizures of more than 48.2m cigarettes, worth a combined €32.8m.

Another 1,304 consignments of loose tobacco were also seized, weighing more than seven tonnes, and with a value of €4.25mn.

Massive quantities of booze were also discovered by Revenue with 1,808 separate seizures of an incredible 764,174 litres of alcohol worth €4.17m.

There were operations targeting illicit mineral oil and oil laundries, with more than 60,000 litres of fuel seized, according to the records.

The Revenue said 499 vehicles were taken into their custody with five options available for their disposal if the owner did not make the car compliant.

They said the methods considered were prioritised as: use by Revenue, use by gardaí or the Defence Forces, sale by tender, sale for spare parts, or sale for scrap.

Other operations last year included a small number of seizures of ammunition (less than 10) and animal remedies (also less than 10).

There were 53 seizures of dairy products, and 11 of food products other than meat. The Revenue targeted illegal gaming as well, with 130 machines seized.

Also seized were 85 packages of meat or meat products, 160 medicinal products, and a small number of consignments of illegal porn (less than 10).

The Revenue also listed the seizure of 33 trailers, 326 weapons, and 430 of what were classified as “other” illegal goods.

There were a small number of seizures of exotic items, including one crocodile head and vintage antique African carved heads worth €340.65.

There was also a “possible bone/ivory item” worth €100 discovered as well as a single turtle shell with a value thought to be around €50.

For drug seizures, Revenue hauls included 5,053 individual packages or consignments of cannabis, weighing 1.4 tonnes, and with a value of €28.6m.

There were 161 separate seizures of either cocaine or heroin, with a combined weight of 123kg, and an estimated street value of €10.22m.

Also listed were 10,500 separate seizures of amphetamines, ecstasy, other drugs including medicinal products, weighing three tonnes; these had a value of €6.03m, the records said.

Revenue spent €217,022 on alcohol destruction, and another €38,889 on the shredding of tobacco products and intellectual property right goods like fake designer clothes.

A spokeswoman for Revenue said: “Revenue has anti-smuggling teams at all main ports and airports and at the main postal depots, who routinely profile imports and exports and carry out X-ray examinations and physical examinations based on risk assessment.

“The disposal method deployed is largely dependent on the nature and category of the goods seized.”