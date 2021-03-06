14 further deaths as 539 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

A further 14 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Health chiefs said that nine of the deaths occurred in March, one occurred in February and four were in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 59-94 years.

Nphet has also reported a further 539 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Some 245 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick and 24 in Cork. The remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Nphet stated that of today's cases:

295 are men

240 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

The death toll from the virus is now 4,419, while there has been a total of 222,699 confirmed cases here.

As of 8am, there are 414 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, of which 101 are in ICU.

Vaccines

Nphet confirmed that as of March 3, 474,645 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. 328,598 people have received their first dose, while 146,047 people have received their second.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today said that he had been informed by the HSE that the country had passed the 500,000 mark of vaccine doses administered.

Just been informed by the HSE that we have passed the half a million mark of #CovidVaccine doses administered.



Good news. The vaccines are having a significant impact on mortality and serious illness.



The number of COVID patients in hospitals and ICU is reducing all the time. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 6, 2021

Mr Martin hailed it as “good news”, adding that the vaccines “are having a significant impact on mortality and serious illness”.

Meanwhile, HSE chief Paul Reid hailed a “successful” day of vaccines in Dublin today.

He tweeted to say that 1,500 over 85s were vaccinated in Dublin City University.

“Quite moving to hear the appreciation of so many people, who have sacrificed so much over the past year,” Mr Reid said.

“Brighter days ahead for all of them now.”

Another succesful day in The Helix in @DCU where 1500 of the aged 85s and over were vaccinated. Quite moving to hear the appreciation of so many people, who have sacrificed so much over the past year. Brighter days ahead for all of them now. @HSELive #COVID19 @IMO_IRL @ICGPnews — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) March 6, 2021