14 further deaths as 539 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy CMO. Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 17:40
Steve Neville

A further 14 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Health chiefs said that nine of the deaths occurred in March, one occurred in February and four were in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 80 years and the age range was 59-94 years.

Nphet has also reported a further 539 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Some 245 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick and 24 in Cork. The remaining 173 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Nphet stated that of today's cases:

  • 295 are men
  • 240 are women 
  • 69% are under 45 years of age 
  • The median age is 33 years old

The death toll from the virus is now 4,419, while there has been a total of 222,699 confirmed cases here.

As of 8am, there are 414 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, of which 101 are in ICU.

Vaccines

Nphet confirmed that as of March 3, 474,645 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. 328,598 people have received their first dose, while 146,047 people have received their second.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today said that he had been informed by the HSE that the country had passed the 500,000 mark of vaccine doses administered.

 

Mr Martin hailed it as “good news”, adding that the vaccines “are having a significant impact on mortality and serious illness”.

Meanwhile, HSE chief Paul Reid hailed a “successful” day of vaccines in Dublin today.

He tweeted to say that 1,500 over 85s were vaccinated in Dublin City University.

“Quite moving to hear the appreciation of so many people, who have sacrificed so much over the past year,” Mr Reid said.

“Brighter days ahead for all of them now.”

 

