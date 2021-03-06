Four further deaths with 172 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in NI

Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 14:33
A further four people who had previously tested positive for coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland.

The latest data from the Department of Health also shows that another 172 people have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

There are 226 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 30 in intensive care.

The figures come as it was announced that as of Friday, more than 600,000 vaccine doses have been injected in Northern Ireland.

The total is significantly ahead of the schedule followed by planners of the massive logistics effort, NI Health Minister Robin Swann said.

Health trust Covid-19 vaccination centres have this week begun inoculating those aged 60 to 64, as well as carers.

Mr Swann said: “I know the huge amount of planning and hard work that has gone into delivering this highly complex programme and I want to thank all of our vaccinators, administrators and volunteers who are making this happen.

“Every jab takes us further down the pathway towards a better and safer future.

“We are on our way to a million doses and very soon we will be rolling out the programme to all adults through the mass vaccination phase of the programme.”

More than 600,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Northern Ireland

