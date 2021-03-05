Penneys warns public not to get caught in social media scam

Targeted at Penneys customers, the fake posts have been circulating widely. 
Penneys are trying to get the posts removed. They have confirmed they are not connected to the fake competitions. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 17:59
Ciarán Sunderland

Penneys are warning the public not to be caught out by social media offering giveaways, vouchers, and goodie bags. 

The fashion retailer has cautioned the public that they have no connection to the social media posts and that they are working to have them removed. 

Social media posts have appeared on Facebook that appear to offer prizes for competition giveaways and some of them have sought people's personal information online. 

The social media posts have been circulating online. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

The social media posts have been circulating online. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Closed due to Level 5 restrictions, shoppers missing their trips to Penneys could easily be taken in. 

Targeted at Penneys' customers, the fake posts have been circulating widely. 

In a post on Facebook, the company said: "We have been made aware of some social media posts from fake accounts offering Penneys/Primark Competitions, Giveaways, Vouchers/Goodie Bags. We can confirm we have no connection to these accounts and are working hard to have them removed. 

"For peace of mind, our official accounts have a blue verified tick next to them and we would never ask for your personal information in this way."

The clothing chain has reminded customers that they would never seek their personal information on social media and that the retailer's official social accounts are verified with blue ticks.

