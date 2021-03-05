Covid-19: Nine further deaths, 522 new cases confirmed in Ireland 

Nine further deaths and 522 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by officials from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of the deaths reported this evening, four occurred this month, three occurred in February and one more is from January.

One other death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 69-94 years.

There has now been a total of 4,405 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland since the pandemic began last year.

To date, 222,169 cases of the virus have been recorded here.

Of the cases notified this evening:

275 are men;

243 are women;

67% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 33 years old;

280 are located in Dublin;

28 are in Meath;

28 are in Kildare;

26 are in Cork;

19 are in Donegal;

and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 19 other counties

As of 8am this morning, 426 patients were hospitalised with Covid-19 – 102 of whom were in intensive care.

An additional 34 hospitalisations have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 185.1 per 100,000 population.

The seven-day incidence rate is 82.6, and the five-day moving average is 518.

The HPSC has said that validation of data has resulted in the denotification of two previously confirmed cases.

The figure of 222,169 confirmed cases reflects this.

Vaccines

As of March 2, 460,637 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Ireland.

315,056 people have received their first dose, and 144,581 people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.