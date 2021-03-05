Legislation allowing child murder victims to be named could be passed soon

Legislation allowing child murder victims to be named could be passed by the end of the month, justice minister Helen McEntee has said.

The bill, which would allow children who are killed in criminal circumstances, as well as those accused of their murder, to be named publicly passed the final stage of the Seanad today.

The bill, which was drafted by Independent senator Michael McDowell, effectively reverses a Court of Appeal decision last October which ruled that a deceased child cannot be identified when someone is charged with the killing.

The controversial ruling banned the media from naming murdered children or their killers, and also prevented loved ones from speaking publicly about their deceased child.

Ms McEntee has welcomed the swift passage of the Children (Amendment) Bill 2020 through the Seanad, allowing it to now progress through the Dáil.

Children Amendment Bill passed through all stages of the Seanad this afternoon. Next week it will go through the Dail and I hope to have the changes enacted by the end of the month. #Section252 #ChildrenAct @DeptJusticeIRL pic.twitter.com/oD0ictaPwU — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) March 5, 2021

“This is a really important piece of legislation and I hope it can be enacted without delay, because we cannot continue to have parents not able to speak their child’s name aloud and remember them in the way that they want to,” she said.

“This is about giving power back to those parents to remember their children and secure their children’s legacies.”

She said the speedy passage of the bill through the Seanad is a reflection of the concern “that all of us have for parents who have lost their children in the most tragic of circumstances and our recognition of the impact not being able to speak about their children in public is having on their grieving process”.

Recognising the urgency of this matter, Ms McEntee said she will work to ensure the legislation is enacted by the end of the month.