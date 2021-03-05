Legislation allowing child murder victims to be named could be passed soon

A bill that would allow children who are killed in criminal circumstances, as well as those accused of their murder, to be named publicly passed the final stage of the Seanad today.
Legislation allowing child murder victims to be named could be passed soon

Justice minister Helen McEntee said we cannot continue to have parents not able to speak their child’s name aloud and remember them in the way that they want to.

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 21:59
Nicole Glennon

Legislation allowing child murder victims to be named could be passed by the end of the month, justice minister Helen McEntee has said.

The bill, which would allow children who are killed in criminal circumstances, as well as those accused of their murder, to be named publicly passed the final stage of the Seanad today.

The bill, which was drafted by Independent senator Michael McDowell, effectively reverses a Court of Appeal decision last October which ruled that a deceased child cannot be identified when someone is charged with the killing.

The controversial ruling banned the media from naming murdered children or their killers, and also prevented loved ones from speaking publicly about their deceased child.

Ms McEntee has welcomed the swift passage of the Children (Amendment) Bill 2020 through the Seanad, allowing it to now progress through the Dáil.

“This is a really important piece of legislation and I hope it can be enacted without delay, because we cannot continue to have parents not able to speak their child’s name aloud and remember them in the way that they want to,” she said.

“This is about giving power back to those parents to remember their children and secure their children’s legacies.” 

She said the speedy passage of the bill through the Seanad is a reflection of the concern “that all of us have for parents who have lost their children in the most tragic of circumstances and our recognition of the impact not being able to speak about their children in public is having on their grieving process”. 

Recognising the urgency of this matter, Ms McEntee said she will work to ensure the legislation is enacted by the end of the month.

Read More

Gardaí investigating 'unexplained death' of man found in Dublin

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sat Jan 23, 2021 More than 600,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Northern Ireland
CC COVID 19 SCENES Penneys warns public not to get caught in social media scam
Coronavirus Covid-19: Nine further deaths, 522 new cases confirmed in Ireland 
#courts
COVID-19 Checkpoints

Gardaí issue more than €1m in Covid fines for non-essential travel

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices