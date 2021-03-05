Gardaí investigating 'unexplained death' of man found in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of a man in his 50s in Dublin.

At around 5pm on Wednesday, March 3, gardaí said they went to a dwelling in the Ballastown area of Lusk. The body of the man, a Polish national, was found in the bedroom.

A post-mortem took place at Dublin City Morgue yesterday, but the details are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí said the scene at the property has been preserved and examinations by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel are ongoing.

An incident room has also been established at Balbriggan Garda Station, and a family liaison officer has been appointed to get in touch with the man’s family.

Gardaí said that a number of witness statements have already been compiled, and they are now examining CCTV footage.

The man was last seen alive on Monday evening, March 1. Gardaí are looking to speak with anyone who might have any information that could assist the investigation.

Officers at Balbriggan Garda Station are appealing for motorists with dashcam footage who were in or around the Ballastown area of Lusk from Monday, March 1 to 5pm on Wednesday, March 3, to come forward.

Gardaí said they are particularly interested in information on a man who was seen on the Skerries Road, Commons Lane or Hill Lane, Lusk between the hours of 6pm and 8pm on March 1.

This man was wearing navy blue tracksuit bottoms and a black zip-up bomber jacket. He was also carrying a distinctive ‘Lidl Deluxe’ shopping bag with black and white writing on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station 01-6664500 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.