Two further deaths, 166 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Northern Ireland

Two further Covid-19-related deaths have been reported by health officials in Northern Ireland.

Both occurred within the latest reporting period.

There has now been a total of 2,068 coronavirus deaths in the North since the pandemic began last year.

NI health officials have also confirmed 166 new cases of the virus from 1,880 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

To date, 113,355 positive cases of coronavirus have been identified in Northern Ireland.

166 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, 2 further deaths have been reported.https://t.co/1T7yam4O9f pic.twitter.com/jrpeBXI7JW — Department of Health (@healthdpt) March 5, 2021

In the last seven days, 1,226 new cases have been reported in the region a - decrease of 562 from the previous week.

At present, there are 242 patients with Covid-19 in Northern Irish hospitals, a slight decrease on yesterday’s figure of 257.

29 patients are in intensive care, and 27 are using ventilators to help them breathe.

There are currently 26 intensive care beds available in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland’s virus reproductive number or ‘R number’ is now believed to be between 0.65 and 0.75.