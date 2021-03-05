HSE hope to vaccinate 10,000 people with chronic conditions next week

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has revealed that it is hoped to vaccinate 10,000 people aged 16-64 with chronic conditions in the coming week.

Dr Henry told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the absence of a National Diseases Registry in Ireland made it difficult to identify those most at risk in this cohort.

High risk people moving to Cohort 4 will be identified through the hospital system and through primary care, he explained.

“It’s not an easy task. We will begin contacting them next week – it’s about 160,000 people in all.”

Cancer patients and those with renal difficulties will be among those prioritised in the new Category 4, he added.

Dr Henry said that issues this week with the rollout of vaccines to GPs should not have happened, this meant that instead of the target figure of 100,000, the number of those vaccinated was likely to have been 82,000, with a further 84,000 in the coming week.

However, the majority of the 1,300 GPs had received the vaccine, he said.

While some quantities had been kept as a buffer for second doses, 99% of the vaccines received had been delivered.

It had been disappointing to get “fairly short notice” from AstraZeneca of a shortfall in the delivery due next week, but the HSE had been assured that this would be made up before the end of the quarter.

The good news, he said, was that there was considerable protection for health care workers even after just the first dose, this meant there had been “a huge drop” in the numbers sick with Covid.

When asked about carers being recategorised on the priority list, Dr Henry said that current level of prioritisations was working, but that the list was “agile” and could be changed if required.