Woman, 20s, dies following fatal collision in Wexford

A woman in her 20s has died following a fatal collision in Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two car collision shortly before 6am this morning on the New Line Road.

The young woman from one of these cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 60s, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries in Wexford General Hospital.

No other casualties have been reported.

The body of the deceased was removed to the local Mortuary at Wexford Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The road remains closed at this time as Forensic Collision Investigators are currently carrying out their examinations.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 5.30am and 6am to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.