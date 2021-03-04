Vaccination of 160,000 people with serious conditions to begin next week

Up to 160,000 people with cancer, cystic fibrosis and other serious illnesses are to start receiving their Covid-19 vaccinations from next week, the HSE has confirmed.

Those are people in group 4 of the vaccine priority list aged between 16-69 who have serious underlying medical conditions that put them at very high risk from the virus.

The cohort will mostly receive the AstraZeneca vaccine rather than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines prioritised for older people.

The HSE said that is for two reasons. Firstly, the issues the system has experienced in delivering the more fragile Pfizer vaccines to GPs means it would be too risky to rely on it for a larger number of people.

Secondly, HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said using the Pfizer or Moderna jabs would have meant waiting until mid-April to begin.

He said most will get vaccinated in hospital settings, though he stressed this is still being worked out. It is challenging to contact these people as Ireland does not have a National Disease Registry, he said.

Those aged 16 – 17 will get mRNA vaccine as AstraZeneca is only approved for the over-18s in Ireland.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid also confirmed that next week will see the start of vaccinations for 5,000 bedbound over-70s who are unable to travel to their GPs. It had initially been estimated there were only 2,500 people in that category.

They will receive their jabs thanks to a new arrangement with the National Ambulance Service.

On a less positive note, Mr Reid acknowledged there have been multiple delays with vaccinations in the past week. Up to 800 elderly patients attending 65 smaller practices will now have to wait until next week to begin their jabs.

The impetus from the first two weeks of the over-85s vaccinations has stalled this week, Mr Reid admitted.

“We have had significant issues this week across a range of GP practices,” he said. There were 23 practices which had delays in delivery or received incorrect amounts of vaccine or missing syringes, he said.

Any GPs who raised concerns with the HSE were sorted, and GPs who raised issues publicly have now been contacted. The HSE is boosting its GP contact team in response to the problems.

Mr Reid also said this quarter has been very challenging with AstraZeneca deliveries. A delivery last week and one this week had been reduced at short notice.

“We have been advised these commitments will balance themselves out. We do still continue to have concerns about it,” he said.

The next deliveries are due on March 7, 9 and 12 and he said the reductions have been built into predictions for the next few weeks.

To date, 6% of the population have received at least one vaccine shot, and 3.3% have received both doses.

So far 520,320 of all doses have been delivered to Ireland. The 500,000th dose is expected to be administered this week.

Vaccines are now having a significant impact on nursing home Covid-19 cases.

In relation to that cohort, Colm Henry said: “The primary aim of this vaccine to reduce serious illness and death, it seems to be working. It justifies the priority grouping, we are giving it to the right people first.”

He said that four to five weeks after the first doses was given, they began to see “a sharper drop” in nursing home deaths compared to unvaccinated over-75s in the community.