Psychiatric needs of people under Probation supervision 'unmet'

People convicted of a crime and supervised by the Probation Service have twice the level of mental health problems than the general population, new research shows.
And half of those people subject to probation who have a mental health problem also have at least one or more other issues, such as substance misuse, family problems or unstable accommodation.
The study said there were “significant unmet psychological and psychiatric needs” among people under Probation supervision and called for better access to mental health services.
The report was conducted by Dr Christina Power, senior clinical psychologist at the Probation Service, and was launched by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.
It found:
- At least 40% of adults on a Probation Supervision Order, compared to 18.5% of the general population, present with symptoms indicative of at least one mental health problem;
- The rates are higher for women (57%) than men (40%);
- 50% of all people supervised by the Probation Service with mental health problems also present with one or more of the following: alcohol and drug misuse, difficult family relationships, and accommodation instability;
- 10% have symptoms indicative of serious or severe mental health problems;
- 10% are identified as experiencing active suicide ideation/plans (16% women; 8% men)
The report said there were “significant unmet psychological and psychiatric needs” among those persons subject to Probation Supervision and limited mental health service engagement.
It said probation officers needed training in mental health and called for better engagement between the Probation Service and primary care and forensic and community mental health services.
“The findings provide the Probation Service, Department of Justice and the Department of Health with data confirming high prevalence of mental health problems among persons subject to probation supervision,” the report said.
It said there was a "clear need" for enhanced co-ordination and improved access routes to appropriate mental health services for individuals in question.