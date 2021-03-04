Vaccine logistics must be addressed to scale up rollout

Donegal GP Denis McCauley, Chair of the Irish Medical Organisation GP Committee, said recent problems with deliveries and communication was not satisfactory and any delays were “not acceptable”.

Dr McCauley said the “vast majority” of 500 GPs had received vaccines this week but between 10-15 GPs had received deliveries that were short of what was expected.

The amount of notice given to GPs about deliveries was also an issue, Dr McCauley said: “The problem this week is that the 48 hour confirmation time has drifted and at times GPs were only getting 24 hour notice and sometimes on the morning of delivery. That wasn’t really acceptable.” A further 60, mainly rural, practices with smaller numbers of patients, were also waiting for vaccines but solutions are being developed to meet their needs by next week, he added.

GPs are also providing the names of individuals who are housebound to the ambulance service, which will begin to administer the vaccine to this group from next week.

87-year-old Daniel Sheehan, Commons Road receives his first vaccination dose from nurse Sarah O'Donovan on the first day of vaccinations at the Parklands' GP Surgery on Cork's northside. Picture: Larry Cummins

Dr McCauley said that, as the vaccination programme scaled up to much bigger numbers in the weeks ahead, more than 48 hours notice would be required to enable GPs to arrange appointments.

The HSE, he said, had given assurances that logistical issues would be addressed.

“If these issues were to continue it would put the whole rollout of the vaccine into question,” Dr McCauley said.

“But we have been reassured that this is not the case and on that basis I am confident that this will be sorted out,” he added.

Dr Nuala O’Connor ICGP Lead Covid-19 at Dr Steevens’ Hospital for the weekly HSE operational update on the response to Covid-19. Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Speaking on RTÉ radio, Cork-based GP, Dr Nuala O’Connor, who is Covid lead for the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), said her own practice was left short of vaccines which led to some appointments being cancelled.

Dr O’Connor said GPs were not at fault and agreed that they need more advance notice of deliveries.

One practice in Tralee confirmed that expected deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines had not come through and that the practice had been “inundated” with calls from patients anxious to get the jab.

Dr Terence Adendorff, a locum GP at the Tralee Medical Centre practice, said the practice had more than 50 patients aged over 85 to vaccinate and that staff were ready to vaccinate once supplies came through.

“We are not arranging appointments in advance but will phone patients when the vaccine becomes available,” he said.

The HSE apologised for any inconvenience caused but said it remains “on target” to administer the first vaccine dose to 72,000 people over the age of 85 by the end of the week.

Dr Maria Cronin with patient Donal Ring checking his vaccination record card on the first day of vaccinations at the northside GP surgery.

“The HSE is aware that a small number of GP practices have experienced operational issues regarding ordering and delivery schedules; however we have endeavoured to respond to them quickly and to resolve issues as they arise. We apologise for any undue pressure or inconvenience this has caused GPs and their patients,” a spokesperson for the HSE said.

“A central GP Order Support Team is assisting the GP community in placing their orders and understanding the delivery arrangements, in order to ensure the smooth rollout of the vaccine,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said 3% of the population had been fully vaccinated, which was above the EU average.

The vaccination programme sought to distribute all vaccines received “as quickly as is operationally possible” and expected to administer the 500,000th dose within the next week.

Vaccine deliveries for March are still being finalised with manufacturers and timeframes for the delivery of more than one million doses per month from April onwards “are still being worked on with manufacturers”.

“Our programme is only limited by supply, and the rollout plans must be flexible to accommodate unforeseen events,” the Department said in a statement.