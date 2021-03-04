Over 9,000 searches relating to far-right topics made by Irish people in past six months

Ireland has an "unusually high" proportion of people researching far-right topics online, according to a new report.

There are calls for the government and social media companies to do more to tackle the problem.

More than 9,000 individual searches about far-right topics were made by Irish users between September last year and February this year, according to the study by London-based group Moonshot CVE.

It has found almost twice as many clicks on far-right pages were made in Dublin compared to the rest of the country - Carlow and Longford were next per head of population.

Dr Lucy Michael, a member of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, says those beliefs can spread quickly.

"People are looking at these theories and saying 'where do I find out more?' and once they find out one group that does it, they get taken into others again and again," said Dr Michael.

Stephanie Hanlon, co-founder of Le Chéile - an alliance aimed at tackling the far-right - says there is now a new pandemic of misinformation.

"One of the things we are seeing is far right actors using public scepticism about public health restrictions, about lockdowns and masks to amplify far right, anti-establishment rhetoric," said Ms Hanlon.

Le Chéile is calling on the government to recognise the growth of the far-right in Ireland and to take action to address it.

The Tánaiste said he has contacted social media companies about taking down content helping to organise illegal protests.

It comes after violent clashes between anti-lockdown protesters and Gardaí last weekend.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the gatherings are unlawful - both to organise and participate in.

"Garda action to prevent and police them is part of the solution. Another part of the solution is putting pressure on digital platforms to take down sites which promote violence or encourage people to break public health regualtions.

"I have made contact with the platforms about that."