Nphet reports 25 more deaths and 566 new Covid-19 cases

25 further deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by Health officials
Five of the deaths occurred in March, 13 occurred in February and six in occurred January or earlier.
The newest figures bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths here to 4,357.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also confirmed 566 new cases of the virus here.
The total number of cases confirmed in Ireland since the outbreak began is now 221,189.
9,497 cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks alone.
- 280 are men;
- 284 are women;
- 68% are under 45 years of age;
- The median age is 34 years old;
- 233 are located in Dublin;
- 37 are in Kildare;
- 30 are in Meath; 25 are in Donegal;
- 24 are in Westmeath;
- and the remaining 217 cases are spread across all other counties.
The 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 199.4 per 100,000 population. The seven-day incidence rate is 91.2.
The five-day rolling average is 594
As of 8am today, 489 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 114 were in intensive care.
29 additional hospitalisations have been recorded in the past 24 hours.