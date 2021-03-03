Greta Thunberg mural in Dublin vandalised one day after being completed

A mural of Greta Thunberg in Dublin has been vandalised - just one day after it was finished.

The mural of the climate activist was painted by Emmalene Blake on Chancery Street in the capital.

It features Thunberg next to a speech bubble with a quote from her speech to the UN. The quote reads: “The world is waking up and change is coming”.

The mural was only finished on Tuesday but it has now been damaged, with paint spread on the subject’s face and the words ‘Slut x George Soros Slut” written over it.

The Green Party’s Ciarán Cuffe said that it was sad to see the mural be vandalised so quickly.

“Hopefully it can be repainted,” the MEP added.

Sad to see this amazing mural of Greta Thunberg by @emmaleneblake vandalised so quickly. Hopefully it can be repainted. https://t.co/6U5k6soSIG pic.twitter.com/HHImqENg7O — Ciarán Cuffe (@CiaranCuffe) March 3, 2021

Ms Blake said she designed the mural around 18 months ago when Ms Thunberg’s speech was originally made but she never got around to painting it.

She added that climate change will still be here when the pandemic is gone.

“The biggest thing that was in the news pre-pandemic was all about the environment and climate change,” Ms Blake told RTÉ.

“It was about the deforestation in the Amazon rainforests. It was about the fire in Australia and all the damage that climate change is doing.

“But throughout the last year, and rightly so, the pandemic has been taking up all of the news.

“I feel like we are going to come through this pandemic, but we’re still going to have to face this huge issue - the biggest issue that humanity has had to face."

Ms Blake said that the 18-year-old activist was an inspiration.