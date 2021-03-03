Greta Thunberg mural in Dublin vandalised one day after being completed

The mural was only finished on Tuesday but it has now been damaged, with paint spread on the subject’s face
Greta Thunberg mural in Dublin vandalised one day after being completed

A Greta Thunberg mural by artist Emma Blake has been vandalised. Picture: Gareth Chaney

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 17:37
Steve Neville

A mural of Greta Thunberg in Dublin has been vandalised - just one day after it was finished.

The mural of the climate activist was painted by Emmalene Blake on Chancery Street in the capital.

It features Thunberg next to a speech bubble with a quote from her speech to the UN. The quote reads: “The world is waking up and change is coming”.

The mural was only finished on Tuesday but it has now been damaged, with paint spread on the subject’s face and the words ‘Slut x George Soros Slut” written over it.

The Green Party’s Ciarán Cuffe said that it was sad to see the mural be vandalised so quickly.

“Hopefully it can be repainted,” the MEP added.

Ms Blake said she designed the mural around 18 months ago when Ms Thunberg’s speech was originally made but she never got around to painting it.

She added that climate change will still be here when the pandemic is gone.

“The biggest thing that was in the news pre-pandemic was all about the environment and climate change,” Ms Blake told RTÉ.

“It was about the deforestation in the Amazon rainforests. It was about the fire in Australia and all the damage that climate change is doing.

“But throughout the last year, and rightly so, the pandemic has been taking up all of the news.

“I feel like we are going to come through this pandemic, but we’re still going to have to face this huge issue - the biggest issue that humanity has had to face."

Ms Blake said that the 18-year-old activist was an inspiration.

Read More

Clare memorial for Spanish Civil War volunteer vandalised with anti-communism slogans

More in this section

File Pics The number of people on the Live Register for June rose to 452882. Young people dominate latest unemployment rates with figures stark contrast to last year 
Coronavirus - Tue Mar 2, 2021 Four deaths, 226 new Covid-19 cases reported in Northern Ireland
Home caregiver showing support for elderly patient. At-risk home residents left unsupervised due to staff's kitchen duties
Coronavirus - Mon Feb 15, 2021

2021 to be ‘defining year’ in Northern Ireland’s future – development chief

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices