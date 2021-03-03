Four deaths, 226 new Covid-19 cases reported in Northern Ireland

There have been four more Covid-19-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

There has now been a total of 2,063 coronavirus deaths in the North to date.

The Department of Health has also notified another 226 positive cases of the virus in the region.

Meanwhile, there are 307 patients in hospital with Covid-19, of whom 31 are in intensive care.

Stormont’s First Minister has vowed that Northern Ireland must never return to lockdown after a cautious plan to ease restrictions was published yesterday.

The powersharing administration Arlene Foster helps lead has outlined its pathway to recovery, but faced criticism for not attaching dates to it.

The country has been in deep freeze since Christmas.

Mrs Foster said: “We are asking people to work with us so that we can make this the last lockdown.

“That is what I am focused on because we certainly cannot go back into a lock down again.”

Ministers’ blueprint to reopen society focused on nine areas like retail, hospitality and education.

The deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, said the region would turn a corner in the battle against Covid-19 in 2021, but she stressed “we are not out of the woods”.

“This is a day very much of hope,” said Ms O’Neill.

Executive ministers signed off on the strategy on Tuesday.