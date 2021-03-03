Bogus bomb alert at Sinn Féin office in Belfast condemned

The PSNI said officers received a report of a suspicious object in the Antrim Road area shortly after 11.40pm on Tuesday
Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned a hoax bomb alert at his constituency office in North Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 13:22
Rebecca Black, PA

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned a bogus bomb alert at his office.

The North Belfast representative said he was informed that a device had been left at his constituency office late on Tuesday.

“I was told that this bomb threat was phoned in from a loyalist area. This threat should be condemned in the strongest terms,” he said.

“This is the second incident of intimidation targeted at my recently opened constituency office in recent days but will not stop me or any other Sinn Fein activist from working for all the people of North Belfast.”

The PSNI said officers received a report of a suspicious object in the Antrim Road area shortly after 11.40pm on Tuesday.

“Officers attended the scene and carried out a thorough public safety operation in the area and nothing untoward was found,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“Inquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2204 02/03/21.”

