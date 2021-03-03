Residents near UCC fear summer of Magaluf-style parties 

Gardaí were called to several house parties in rented properties in the area during last summer's lockdown
The Magazine Road and Surrounding Areas Residents Association said landlords who make their properties available for house parties during a pandemic should be made liable to prosecution and fines. Picture: David Keane

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 06:30
Eoin English

Residents of Cork’s university precinct say they are living in fear of another summer of Covid house party chaos.

It follows a surge in queries about summer rentals in their area.

The Magazine Road and Surrounding Areas Residents Association, which took a stand last year after a spate of Magaluf-style lockdown house parties in their area, said landlords who make their properties available for house parties during a pandemic should be made liable to prosecution and fines.

“It is totally irresponsible for landlords to rent out these houses of multiple occupancy to new tenants who have no essential reason to be here in May in the height of a pandemic,” said association chairperson Catherine Clancy.

“It appears to residents that as a society, in general, abides by the public health regulations, irresponsible landlords who own properties in the UCC area are more interested in the extra income they can generate rather than the health of people in this pandemic."

Gardaí were called to several house parties in rented properties in the area during last summer's lockdown. One property in the area had 17 reported parties.

Prosecutions

The association later supported two residents who brought successful private prosecutions against a landlord under environmental legislation. The landlord has since mounted a High Court challenge against the court orders granted last July.

Ms Clancy said responsible landlords have contacted the association in recent days to say they have been getting between 10 and 15 calls a day asking if their properties are available for this summer.

She said what happened in the area last summer cannot be allowed to happen again.

Many of those who rented the properties last year came from “neighbouring parishes”, with the rentals “funded and supported” by parents, she claimed.

The association called on the HSE last night to make a clear statement on the dangers of parties in houses of multiple occupancy and to stress how the virus is transmitted through social gatherings.

