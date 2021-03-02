Cork bakery worker jailed after gun found on back seat of car

A Cork bakery worker has been sentenced to three years in prison with the final 18 months suspended for his role in transporting a gun and ammunition for a criminal gang last year.

Gavin Metelko, 40, of Firgrove Apartments, Harrison’s Place, Charleville, Co Cork, had pleaded guilty at Tullamore Circuit Criminal Court to two charges contrary to the Firearms Act for possession of a Glock semi-automatic pistol and nine rounds of ammunition.

The weapon and ammunition were found by gardaí on the back seat of a car driven by Metelko after the vehicle was stopped on the M7 at Clonkeen, Portlaoise, on July 6, 2020.

The court heard the firearm was not loaded but had its serial number erased.

Illicit drugs

Metelko, a father of one, had driven earlier that day from Cork to pick up a package in Portarlington, Co Laois, which he believed contained illicit drugs.

However, he only became aware it contained a firearm after he lifted it up to place on the rear seat of his car.

The court heard Metelko agreed to collect the package for between €400 and €500.

He did not provide gardaí with any information about the person who had given him instructions out of fear, which Judge Keenan Johnson said was understandable.

However, the judge said Metelko was not acting under duress and his actions were for financial gain and enabled other parties to carry out criminal activity.

Judge Johnson said the accused must shoulder a degree of culpability as criminal masterminds could not operate without the assistance of people like him.

“Gun crime is a serious issue as it poses a serious threat to law and order,” the judge remarked.

Utterly reckless manner

He observed that Metelko had behaved in a completely and utterly reckless manner.

“It is a very serious offence – the transport of a deadly weapon that was likely to be used in a serious crime,” the judge added.

He said there was an element of pre-meditation to the crime and Metelko had shown “a callous, immoral approach without any thought of the damage on society”.

However, the judge acknowledged that Metelko did not realise he would be collecting a firearm and was “at the lower rung of criminality.”

The court heard Metelko had lost his job as a result of the incident and he also faced losing a new job he had found in a bakery because of a term of imprisonment.

Well-respected family

Judge Johnson acknowledged that Metelko came from a well-respected family, whose siblings were shocked by their brother’s behaviour, which they claimed was totally out of character.

The judge said the circumstances of the case meant he did not have to follow the presumptive sentence of five years' imprisonment for the offence.

Sentencing Metelko to three years in prison, Judge Johnson suspended the final 18 months for a period of five years.