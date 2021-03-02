Man dies after crash between car and lorry in Louth

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred at 2.15 on on the R173 between Loughanmore and Jenkinstown, Co Louth
The R171 is now closed between Dundalk and Carlingford and local diversions have been put in place. File Picture

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 19:07
Steven Heaney

A man has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Louth.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred at 2.15 on the R173 between Loughanmore and Jenkinstown, Co Louth.

A man, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured when his car collided with a lorry. 

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was airlifted to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he died a short time later.

Gardaí said that the scene has been preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The R171 is now closed between Dundalk and Carlingford and local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who may have information on the crash to contact them. 

In particular, they want to speak to anyone who was driving in the Loughanmore and Jenkinstown areas between 1.45pm and 2.30pm this afternoon.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

