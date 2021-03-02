Two deaths, 149 new Covid-19 cases reported in Northern Ireland

- Additional Reporting: PA

There have been two more Covid-19-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

The NI Department of Health said that both deaths occurred within the latest 24 hour reporting period.

There has now been a total of 2,059 coronavirus deaths in the North to date.

The NI Department of Health also confirmed an additional 149 new cases of the virus.

1,769 people were tested for the virus in NI over the last 24 hours.

112,780 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the North since the pandemic began last year.

In the last week alone, 1,551 cases have been confirmed in the region.

At present, there are 289 patients in Northern Irish hospitals, a slight decrease on yesterday’s figure of 301.

Of those receiving treatment in hospitals, 34 are in intensive care units (ICUs).

30 patients are using ventilators to help them breathe.

Hospital bed occupancy in Northern Ireland is now at a level of 94%.

There are also 25 active confirmed coronavirus outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes.

Earlier this afternoon, Stormont ministers agreed upon a phased plan to take the country out of lockdown.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill will outline the details on the floor of the Assembly later on Tuesday afternoon on behalf of her and First Minister Arlene Foster.

It is understood the plan focuses on nine key areas – retail; hospitality; education and young people; work; culture, heritage and entertainment; sports and leisure; travel and tourism; worship and ceremonies; home and community.