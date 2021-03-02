Two deaths, 149 new Covid-19 cases reported in Northern Ireland

The NI Department of Health said that both deaths occurred within the latest 24 hour reporting period
Two deaths, 149 new Covid-19 cases reported in Northern Ireland

Earlier this afternoon, Stormont ministers agreed upon a phased plan to take the country out of lockdown. Picture: PA

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 14:40
Steven Heaney

 - Additional Reporting: PA

There have been two more Covid-19-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland.

The NI Department of Health said that both deaths occurred within the latest 24 hour reporting period.

There has now been a total of 2,059 coronavirus deaths in the North to date.

The NI Department of Health also confirmed an additional 149 new cases of the virus.

1,769 people were tested for the virus in NI over the last 24 hours.

112,780 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the North since the pandemic began last year.

In the last week alone, 1,551 cases have been confirmed in the region.

At present, there are 289 patients in Northern Irish hospitals, a slight decrease on yesterday’s figure of 301.

Of those receiving treatment in hospitals, 34 are in intensive care units (ICUs).

30 patients are using ventilators to help them breathe.

Hospital bed occupancy in Northern Ireland is now at a level of 94%.

There are also 25 active confirmed coronavirus outbreaks in Northern Irish care homes.

Earlier this afternoon, Stormont ministers agreed upon a phased plan to take the country out of lockdown.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill will outline the details on the floor of the Assembly later on Tuesday afternoon on behalf of her and First Minister Arlene Foster.

It is understood the plan focuses on nine key areas – retail; hospitality; education and young people; work; culture, heritage and entertainment; sports and leisure; travel and tourism; worship and ceremonies; home and community.

Read More

Covid-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland extended to those aged 60-64

More in this section

River Barrow rescue Search continues for father missing after helping son in kayaking incident
FILE PHOTO A student from Belvedere College (pictured) has had his case against his calculated grades in Leaving Cert 2020 dismi Belvedere College publishes name of Jesuit priest who abused pupils in 1970s
Postbox 350km above Arctic Circle among global sites going green for St Patrick’s day Postbox 350km above Arctic Circle among global sites going green for St Patrick’s day
#covid-19coronavirushospitalsplace: northern ireland
Pontin's goes into administration

Pontins needs to 'take a fundamental look' at their policies, says UK human rights body

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices