Gardaí in Dublin seize three firearms and cocaine, heroin and tablets worth €115k

Gardaí said the firearms and ammunition seized will be sent for further analysis
The drugs and firearms seized during today's searches. Picture: Garda Info

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 22:53
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin have seized three firearms, ammunition and €115,000 of suspected drugs.

This afternoon, gardaí on patrol in the Clondalkin area said they seized two vehicles under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

A full search of both vehicles was then carried out. 

A significant quantity of drugs and one firearm was seized during the search of the first vehicle, and two firearms and a further quantity of drugs were recovered during the search of the second vehicle.

The drugs seized were cocaine, heroin and tablets which, pending analysis, have an estimated value of €115,000.

Gardaí said the firearms and ammunition seized will be sent for further analysis.

Speaking tonight, Garda Superintendent Paul Dolan said the seizure was "significant." 

"We would like to reassure the public that An Garda Síochána are taking all measures to tackle criminality in the community and keep people safe." 

No arrests have been made at this time, but gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

